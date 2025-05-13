New Telegraph

May 14, 2025
Tunde Ednut Becomes US Citizen, Receives Special Award From Joe Biden

Nigerian blogger, Tunde Ednut officially becomes a United States citizen, receiving a special award from US former president, Joe Biden.

In a post via his Instagram page, Tunde Ednut  shared photos dressed in America’s official colors, posing in front of the US flag, while holding up his American passport.

According to the blogger,  he received the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award from Joe Biden, expressing gratitude and humility.
He wrote,“Congratulations to me. Not just a citizen. I also got recognition from the president of America. I’m highly honored and blessed”.

Meanwhile the post sparked congratulatory messages from fans, renowned entertainment personalites and dignatries.

