Tunde Bakare Urges Tinubu To Stop Playing God

The General Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Sunday, urged President Bola Tinubu to adopt a more humble and people-focused approach to governance, warning that the current administration is steering Nigeria dangerously off course.

Speaking during his State of the Nation address in Lagos, Bakare issued a stern caution to President Tinubu, insisting that no leader should assume an air of invincibility or absolute control over national affairs.

“The current administration is steering the polity adrift. It is time for this government to embrace humility,” Bakare said, adding that “I do not want President Tinubu to fail, but he must stop playing God.”

The outspoken cleric also raised concerns about what he described as an increasing trend toward institutional decay and moral collapse under the current leadership, accusing the nation’s top political actors of turning Nigeria into what he called a “Mafia state.”

“It is clear that our so-called leaders are determined to turn Nigeria into a Mafia state,” Bakare declared. “The two main contenders in the ongoing institutional immorality are the executive and the legislature.”

Reflecting on Nigeria’s democratic journey, Bakare lamented the lack of significant institutional growth despite 26 years of uninterrupted civilian rule.

“It’s often said that these two arms of government suffered the worst forms of arrest and development because they were the direct victims of the era.

“But after 26 years of uninterrupted democracy, one must ask: how much longer before our institutions finally mature?”

While acknowledging the structural weaknesses within Nigeria’s constitution and institutions, Bakare argued that the country’s most pressing challenge lies in the character of those occupying positions of power.

“The quality of leadership in Nigeria has become so repugnant that citizens must declare a state of emergency on governance, demanding that every aspiring public office holder undergo rigorous psychiatric evaluation before seeking election,” he concluded.

Bakare’s remarks add to a growing wave of criticism directed at the Tinubu administration, as Nigeria continues to grapple with economic hardship, insecurity, and governance concerns.

