Tunde Aina’s Underbelly Tops The Charts On Prime Video

Underbelly, a Nollywood masterpiece by Tunde Aina, has taken Prime Video by storm, becoming the number one movie in Nigeria just one day after its release on Friday. The movie is a thrilling and suspenseful epic that explores the themes of love, betrayal, and survival in a harsh and unforgiving environment.

Underbelly is the story of two friends who travel from the western part of Nigeria to the north, hoping to find greener pastures. It all goes wrong when one of them falls in love with the wrong woman. Underbelly is a gripping tale of love, betrayal, and survival in a harsh and unforgiving environment.

It showcases the rich and diverse culture of Nigeria, as well as the challenges and opportunities that come with it. Underbelly is a movie that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats from start to finish. With a roller coaster of emotions, Underbelly is a movie that will get viewers laughing, crying, gasping, and cheering.

Underbelly won the best achievement in production design at AMAA 2022. It was nominated for eleven awards at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF), a prestigious platform that celebrates and showcases the best of Nollywood films. and was one of ten Nigerian movies screened at Africa International Film Festival, Afriff 2022.

This is a remarkable achievement for Tunde Aina and his team, who have put a lot of hard work and passion into making this movie. The movie stars Stan Nze, Femi Adebayo, Kunle Coker, Akume Akume, among others. It was produced by Tunde Aina and Chloe Coco and directed by Toka Mcbaror.