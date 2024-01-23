Tulcan Energy boss, Adiatu, bags New Telegraph award

Following his remarkable feat in the oil and gas industry and contributions to the economic development of Nigeria, Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Tulcan Energy Resources Limited, Prince Tayo Adiatu, will be honoured with the “Young Enterprenuer Award” by the New Telegraph newspapers. The award ceremony scheduled for Friday, February 2, 2024 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos will attract people from all walks of life. Adiatu, who recently bagged an honorary doctorate degree in Business Management from the Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso, is a notable figure in the business circle beyond the shores of Nigeria.

With his vast business interests cutting across oil and gas, energy and power, real estate, health and agriculture, the young and unassuming enterprenuer has been a source of inspiration and support for the younger generation in leadership and business. The award ceremony will also have the Governors of Lagos, Bauchi, Enugu, Gombe and Bayelsa states, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Alhaji Bala Muhammed, Mr Peter Mbah, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya and Chief Douye Diri respectively bagging various awards. Other prominent Nigerians and business brands to be honoured include Minister of Interior, Mr Bunmi Ojo, Managing Director of Wema Bank, Mr Moruf Oseni, Prof Mike Ozekhome, Zenith bank, Unity bank, Seplat Petroleum Development Company, Airtel.