Tukur Sagagi: Poised To Reposition Kano As Top Destination

Dr Tukur Bala Sagagi, General Manager of Kano State Tourism Board (KSTB), spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on his passion for tourism, career trajectory, and commitment to bringing Kano State Tourism Board to speed, impact tourism development in Kano to reclaim its place as leading tourist destination once again in Nigeria. .

Background

Dr Tukur Bala Sagagi (FITPN, FHAT- MAN, FCIHTMA), born in Sagagi Quarters, Kano metropolis, Kano State, is married, with one wife and five children. He had his primary education at Madatai Primary School and Kofar Na’isa Primary School. For secondary education, he attend- ed Government Arabic Teachers College Gwale before attending Kaduna Polytechnic where he obtained his Ordinary Diploma and Higher National Diploma in Catering and Hotel Management. He later attended Bayero University Kano where he earned both Post Graduate Diploma in Management and Master De- gree in Business Management.

He later went to University of Surrey, United Kingdom for Master’s degree in International Hotel Management. As a graduate in Catering and Hotel Management, Tukur’s career path was clear and cut out for him, as he started with the then Kano State Institute for Higher Edu- cation as Catering Officer with Abdu Bako School of Agriculture. Picking up the narration on his next step after cutting his teeth in the hospitality market, he said: ‘‘with the vision of the Late Jar- man Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Adamu Dan Kabo to establish a hotel, I was contacted by his nephew to assist him in establishing Kabo Guest Inn, which I obliged.

‘‘Together, we formulated the hotel’s guidelines and operating policies from its planning to establishment. I served the organisation on various capacities, first as Duty Manager, then Food and Beverage Manager, Front Office Manager, Unit Manager, Kwot Guest Inn Kagoro and Kabo Guest Inn Kaduna between 1987 and 1991. ‘‘Having resigned from Kabo Guest Inn Limited, I had a stint with Kano State Poly- technic as Principal Instructor. In 1992, I joined the then National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism Studies as Principal Instructor and served on various capacities as General Manager, Rock Castle Hotel Tiga; Head of Department Consultancy Services Department; Chief Administrative Officer – Head of Administration Department; Zonal Director, Northwest Campus, Bagauda; and finally retired in 2015 as Director Administration and Supplies.’’

Sojourn in NIHOTOUR

Sagagi is one of the few professionals and experts in Nigerian tourism that you would describe as ‘a chip of the old block’. One of those experts who grew with the industry from its formative years to its ze- nith, and made history during its golden era. He spent most of his career years at the National Institute of Hospitality and Tour- ism (NIHOTOUR). He took us through his sojourn: My 23 years in NIHOTOUR helped me greatly.

First; by having being exposed to different people from various parts of the country and the world at large. Secondly; it helped me acquire additional professional, administrative and academic experiences, which also led to furthering my education to the level of Master’s degree in International Hotel Management at the famous University of Surrey, United Kingdom.

It also provided me with the opportunity to have cross exposure trainings in various hospitality outfits like the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, and seminars, workshops, conferences in various African and European countries. I was also opportune to serve on the Board of Kano State Tourism Board as Board member between 1999 and 2003.

… years in NIHOTOUR as path to greater height

My service at NIHOTOUR helped me a lot as it prepared me to accept and face squarely all official challenges of a mori- bund establishment. On present stint at Kano Tourism Board Having served as Board member of Kano State Tourism Board in the earlier part of his career, Sagagi on July 19, 2023, was appoint- ed by the State Governor as the General Manager of the Board, with a clear mandate of revitalising the Board that was once the model of Nigeria’s tourism development.

According to him, ‘‘His Excellency (Abba K. Yusuf) gave me a marching order; to en- sure that the current government leave a legacy by reclaiming Kano State’s erstwhile position of the leading tourist destination in the country. I am glad to inform you that with the foresight and considerable support of His Excellency, we are right on track. He graciously approved the Board’s request to renovate and upgrade some of the States’ tourist sites like the two dye pits, in- cluding the famous Kofar Mata dye pit, the important Kofar Wambai Tannery; and also develop and or upgrade new sites.

Work is already in progress to develop recreational and tourist centres in Wudil, Minjibir, Bi- chi, Dawakin Tofa, Ungogo, Gaya (Rurum Tourist Leisure Centre) Rano Local Governments. Plot of land was also allocated to the Board for construction of ultra-mod- ern conference centre to attract Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism.

Efforts are also under way to further im- prove the famous Sallah Durbar and market it to further attract domestic and international tourists. … setbacks I agree that there were some setbacks caused by unfriendly tourism policies by the lack of previous government’s appreciation of what tourism is and its impact on the local economy by enacting unfriendly tourism policies. For example; the destruction and sale of great portion of the famous city walls, de- struction and unpatriotic demolition and subsequent sale of Daula Hotel. But all praises and glories be to Allah (SWT), for having Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf as the State’s Governor, as all these negative policies are being reversed for good.

… on a mission to reclaim KSTB’s lost glory

On present stint at Kano Tourism Board

Having served as Board member of Kano State Tourism Board in the earlier part of his career, Sagagi on July 19, 2023, was appoint- ed by the State Governor as the General Manager of the Board, with a clear mandate of revitalising the Board that was once the model of Nigeria’s tourism development. According to him, ‘‘His Excellency (Abba K. Yusuf) gave me a marching order; to en- sure that the current government leave a legacy by reclaiming Kano State’s erstwhile position of the leading tourist destination in the country.

I am glad to inform you that with the foresight and considerable support of His Excellency, we are right on track. He graciously approved the Board’s request to renovate and upgrade some of the States’ tourist sites like the two dye pits, including the famous Kofar Mata dye pit, the important Kofar Wambai Tannery; and also develop and or upgrade new sites. Work is already in progress to develop recreational and tourist centres in Wudil, Minjibir, Bichi, Dawakin Tofa, Ungogo, Gaya (Rurum Tourist Leisure Centre) Rano Local Governments. Plot of land was also allocated to the Board for construction of ultra-mod- ern conference centre to attract Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism. Efforts are also under way to further im- prove the famous Sallah Durbar and market it to further attract domestic and interna- tional tourists.

… setbacks

I agree that there were some setbacks caused by unfriendly tourism policies by the lack of previous government’s appreciation of what tourism is and its impact on the local economy by enacting unfriendly tourism policies. For example; the destruction and sale of great portion of the famous city walls, destruction and unpatriotic demolition and subsequent sale of Daula Hotel. But all praises and glories be to Allah (SWT), for having Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf as the State’s Governor, as all these negative policies are being reversed for good.

… on a mission to reclaim KSTB’s lost glory

My mission and vision for the state tourism is to reclaim its past glory as the leading tourism in the country through aggressive marketing and promotion and creation of tourist products and activities. The Board is planning to construct a modern conference centre to attract MICE, there is also the revival of Kano State Festival of Arts and Culture (this year’s edition was held between October 25 and 27 in Kano city).

Arrangements are also in the pipeline to reintroduce Kusalla Fishing Festival. Arrangements have reached advanced stage to start a programme tagged; Ex- plore Kano, Nigeria’s Centre of Com- merce, which will be a guided tour pro- gramme for tourists from all over the world.

… Kano Durbar celebration

The listing of the state’s Durbar by the United Nations Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) is a very good omen for the state’s histo-cultural sector.

This will give prospective tourists confi- dence that the event is worth visiting and will avail them with the opportunity to explore more of the state’s histo-cultural sites. I believe there is nothing like revival, but that of upgrading through incorpo- ration of other activities before, during and after the Durbar. These activities may include packaged tours to various sites, seminars, workshops, conferences and executive or royal dinner/luncheon.

The Board is currently in contact with National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) North West branch to explore areas of cooperation in mar- keting the State not only the Durbar but the general tourist activities and sites. It is also intended that the agreement will be extended to NANTA national body.

On partnership with the private sector

We are currently in discussion many private investors for development of new tourist sites and upgrading some old ones. We have already received MOUs from some investors and are being studied.

Registration, grading, classification of hotels and tourism outfits

The Board is already registering and licensing all hospitality and tourism out- fits in the State and will start the exercise of grading and classification by next year. God willing.

Repositioning Kano as top destination

I want to be remembered as the Managing Director that revived the Kano State Tourism Board by repositioning Kano as top tourist destination in the country. This will be achievable with the attention and priority accorded the sector by the present able and capable leadership of His Excellency Abba K. Yusuf.

On safety and security of tourists

In the whole of Northwest of the country Kano is the most peaceful and secured State. To further enhance the State’s security the government established what it termed “Neighbourhood Watch” to complement the effort of security agencies in combating crimes and ensuring safety and security of lives and properties of the populace.

Projection of tourist inflow to the state

With the relative peace being experienced in the state, and the upcoming Kano State Festival of Arts and Culture KALANKUWA (KANFEST 2025) it is my expectation that the number of tourist in- flow into the state will increase greatly. This is because of the renovations and upgrading of histo-cultural and tourist sites, KANFEST and the listing of Kano Durbar by UNESCO that will assist in marketing the State.

Also participation of the State in international tourism fairs, ex- positions, seminars, workshops and conferences, which the current government is giving top priority, will also help in adver- tising the State to national and international tourists.

… target market

Our target market for the state tourism consists of both domestic and international potential tourists.

On attracting tourists to the state

Tourism will not flourish without security, attractions and infrastructure then marketing and promotion. Fortunately, His Excellency the Governor is turning the State into construction site, with roads being re- habilitated and new ones being constructed to allow for easy access to tourist sites.

For security, Neighbourhood Watch is established, all roads and streets are being lit with solar street lights to enhance se- curity. Renovation and upgrading of historical sites and cultural centres like City Central Mosque, Palmer’s House, Gidan Dan Hausa, Gidan Makama Museum, Kofar Mata, Zage and Kura Dye Pits, Kofar Wambai Local Tannery, Minjibir Weaving Centre, Dawakin Tofa Pottery and, establishment of new recreation and tourist sites across various local governments.

… future of Kano tourism

The future of tourism in Kano State is very promising under the regime of His Excellency Abba K. Yusuf with his vision of urban renewal that has turned the State into a construction site. As you are aware accessibility, attraction, security, marketing and promotion are basic prerequisites for tourism to flourish, and all these are being addressed vigorously by the government. These make the future of the state’s tourism very bright.