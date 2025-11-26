Tukur Mamu Sues AGF For Designating Him ‘Terrorist’ While Standing Trial

The alleged terrorist negotiator, Mr Tukur Mamu, has filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit challenging his designation as a “terrorist” by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), while standing trial.

Mamu’s counsel, Johnson Usman (SAN), told Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja that the AGF’s action contravened Section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution which presumes a defendant innocent until proven guilty by the court.

Usman told the court that the printout of publications in the media where his client was designated as a terrorist had been attached to their application as exhibits.

The senior lawyer adopted the processes and urged the court to grant their reliefs by enforcing Mamu’s fundamental rights.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Mamu is the applicant in the fresh suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/ CS/713/2024, the AGF is the only respondent. Usman said while the Federal Government arraigned the applicant/ defendant on alleged terrorism offences, it was wrong for it to go ahead and designate him as terrorist in the case. According to him, we have written to AGF to revert the illegal designation of defendant as a terrorist but they refused.