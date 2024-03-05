Tuition-free private school in Abia appeals for support, partnership

Seven years of providing tuition-free and quality primary school education to the lessprivileged children and pupils from low socio-economic backgrounds, the founders and owners of Marthas Dream Academy, Umuzam Ekenobizi in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State, have rolled out the drums to celebrate the achievements of the school.

Established in 2017 at Umuzam Ekenobizi community, the Academy was founded and funded by some good spirited individuals and philanthropists from the community, who are living in the United Kingdom, primarily to create opportunities for indigent children from the area and neighbouring communities, at least to have unfettered access to free and quality basic education. But, beyond the celebration of the seven years of an uncommon show of benevolence and philanthropy, the Academy, which offers a totally free education, is appealing for support and partnership of the host communities in order to realise the dream and objective of setting up the school. Tracing the trajectory of the school, it was learnt that some individuals came together as a group under a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) as a vehicle to specifically drive the dream of providing quality education for the less-privileged children in the community so as to acquire quality education for the betterment of the local community and the society at large at no cost. From its inception with the first set of 32 children in 2017, the school has continued to grow in leaps and bounds to over 200 pupils presently, who are performing extremely well in their learning with amazing results in both internal and external examinations.

In his remarks during the anniversary, one of the founders and sponsors of the Academy, Michael Statter, said as part of the commitment to provide qualitative education, the school recruited graduates and professional teachers that are wellequipped to teach and impart the right knowledge and discipline in the pupils. He noted that the school has been recording best results among other schools in Umuahia South Local Government Area, saying the pupils are also grounded in common communication skills, sound moral and inherent talents. Statter, whose wife, Oluchi, an indigene of the community facilitated the school to the areas, in his remarks read on his behalf by a member of the teaching staff, said the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the school has consistently played key roles in ensuring that all children have the right to firstclass education in a conducive learning environment. While stressing that no child should be allowed to go through life without education due to poverty and socio-economic hardship of their parents, he further noted that the trustees believed in creating a safe learning environment for the pupils, and by promoting inclusivity. “Education is key and by creating a safe learning environment for all pupils, regardless of their background, we will see changes in the fortunes of the communities that these children live in,” Statter added.

However, he pointed out that operating the tuition-free school over the seven years has not been without some challenges, which he listed to include inadequate facilities, resulting in overcrowded classrooms, provision of school uniforms and other materials, among others. Aside the challenges, the Academy expressed displeasure that the host community was not forthcoming either in investing in the school or providing any form of support despite being the beneficiary of the educational facility in their area. He, therefore, called for a change of heart on the part of the community so that they could jointly take the school to great heights. Statter said: “Seven years of providing your children with the opportunity to acquire quality education that is second to none in Umuahia South LGA and the state at large, and which has been proven by the results of your children; and seven years of providing your children education without asking for one kobo from anyone. But, now the school needs support.”