Tuition Fees Hike In Tertiary Institutions, Counter-Productive, Doherty Warns FG

Former President of the World Organization for Early Childhood Education, Chief Bola Doherty, has warned the Federal Government of the dire consequences of the astronomical hike in tuition fees in higher institutions across the country, warning that it could be counter-productive.

According to the educationist while speaking with journalists in Ibadan, Oyo State capital yesterday, the outrageous hike, if not checked, could force several students out of school and create more problems for the country.

According to her, now that the country is battling with insecurity, kidnapping and other social vices, “whoever advised the Federal Government to increase the tuition fees in that margin must be wicked and insensitive. I don’t want to be selfish. I’m not against a hike in school fees but the margin of the increase is killing and insensitive. For Federal schools, whoever advised the government on the tuition fee increase must be very heartless. It is too high and if private operators do that, the Government will force them to pay more taxes.

On the negative effects of the removal of subsidies by the Federal Government, the proprietor of Bola Immaculate School in Ibadan advised that “Government should take its hands off petrol and electricity.

“It is when this is done that Nigerians will be able to buy petrol at an affordable price and also have a stable power supply. Let FG concentrate on governance. One refinery for about 300 million people? We are all joking; we are not serious. How long are we going to rely on a man building a refinery?”

“When I went for a conference in New York, I came across some white men who said they came to Nigeria for six months. They said we could build mini refineries across Nigeria. We expect things to change drastically but now businesses are collapsing. President Bola Tinubu should do the right things to turn Nigeria’s situation around.

“He should do something urgent and begin the process of restructuring the country so that things can fall in line. President Tinubu is doing well but the price of petrol is not letting the people know how much he is trying.

“There is no need to stop the importation of generators but when there is a constant supply of power, those supplying it will be chased out of business”, she advised.