Tuition Fee Hike: NAUTH SUG Dismisses Students’ Protest

The Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the College of Nursing Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH) Nnewi has dismissed protest by some students against the increase in the tuition fee of the institution.

Some students who carried placards at the school gate in Nnewi had lamented the astronomical increase in their tuition from N95,000 to N580,000.

But the student’s union leadership of the institution in a statement issued by the President, Chukwuelue Chisom, said the body knew nothing of the protest and was not part of it.

Chukwuelue said the body had already reached the management of the institution about the hike in tuition, and had already received a favourable answer about a roundtable discussion to facilitate adjustment, when it heard of the protest by students.

He said: “The SUG leadership formally communicated the concerns and apprehensions of students to the Management of NAUTH in order to seek clarity and possible reconsideration regarding aspects of the newly introduced fee structure. “We took the responsible steps to engage the appropriate authorities of the institution.”