Tuition Fee Hike: FG Begs Students, Parents Not To Disrupt Academic Session

As universities get set to resume, the Federal Government has appealed to students, lecturers and parents not to engage in any activity that would disrupt the smooth flow of the academic session.

The appeal was occasioned by fears by the Congress of University Academics of a possible disruption in the system by students, as a result of the recent hike in Tuition Fees by various university managements.

Minister of State for Education, Dr. Tanko Yusuf Sununu who made the appeal when the leadership of the Congress of University Academics paid him a courtesy call in Abuja, noted that the show of restraint would be in the interest of all stakeholders and the stability of the university system.

The Minister noted that the Ministry was having constructive dialogue and consultation with stakeholders over the welfare of students, and staff as well as the provision of infrastructure in tertiary institutions.

Sununu who acknowledged that strikes and non-use of facilities could lead to rapid infrastructural decay, promised that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would do everything humanly possible to avoid any situation that could lead to strikes.

Earlier, President of the Congress of University Academics, comrade Niyi Sunmonu had alerted the Minister, that there was the likelihood of student unrest occasioned by the new increase in school fees, which he said has the potential of disrupting academic activities and the school calendar.

The union also appealed to the government to look into ways of improving the condition of service of academic and non-academic staff of universities, which he said has deteriorated due to the fuel subsidy removal.

The union reasoned that there was a need to revisit the issue of the 8-month salary arrears that arose from the last strike by the academic staff union of universities (ASUU), arguing that members of the Congress of University Academics did not go on strike.