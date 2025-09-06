Tuggar Urges Shift From Aid To Investment At 2025 Gender Summit

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has called for a new approach to Africa’s development that prioritises economic diplomacy and investment over aid dependence.

Speaking at the High-Level Plenary of the 2025 Gender Summit, themed “From Aid to Investment: Leveraging Economic Diplomacy for Africa’s Inclusive Development,” Tuggar delivered a keynote address highlighting Africa’s untapped potential.

He noted that with a combined GDP of $2.8 trillion and a population projected to reach 2.5 billion by 2050, Africa has the capacity to become a global driver of prosperity.

However, he stressed that this potential will remain underutilised unless gaps in trade integration, education, financial inclusion, and political participation particularly for women and young people are addressed.

The minister underscored the role of economic diplomacy in creating inclusive, sustainable growth, warning that Africa must not remain dependent on aid.

In his closing remarks, Tuggar declared:

“Equity is not optional. Inclusion is not charity. They are the foundations of a prosperous, stable, and sustainable Africa.”

The 2025 Gender Summit brought together policymakers, business leaders, and development experts to explore strategies for advancing gender equality and fostering inclusive economic growth across the continent.