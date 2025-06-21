Tuggar Urges ECOWAS States To Implement Integration Resolutions

Share

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has called on member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to fully implement decisions and recommendations adopted during the 94th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers.

Tuggar, who served as the outgoing Chairman of the Council, gave the charge at the conclusion of the two-day meeting held at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja. He stressed that the resolutions, if faithfully executed, would significantly advance ECOWAS’ regional integration agenda.

In his closing remarks, Tuggar praised the Council’s collective determination to confront pressing regional challenges that directly impact citizens’ well-being and the long-term prosperity of member nations.

“Through our continued collaboration and shared commitment, we have charted a promising path toward a more unified and prosperous region,” he said.

He expressed appreciation for the ministers’ contributions to the deliberations, commending their dedication to the core principles of regional cooperation.

“As we conclude this session, I wish to convey my profound gratitude for your commitment, invaluable perspectives, and contributions over the past two days. Your dedication to our shared vision has been truly commendable and deeply inspiring,” Tuggar stated.

Quoting African trade scholars, he added: “Two renowned scholars of trade in Africa described the continent’s Regional Economic Communities as the uncelebrated heroes of efforts to establish and utilize common arrangements for cross-border trade and regional initiatives. That being the case, I boldly assert that ECOWAS is first among equals.”

The Council of Ministers, during the meeting, deliberated on a wide array of issues spanning economic integration, infrastructure development, health, education, agriculture, and institutional reforms—all aimed at strengthening the bloc’s effectiveness and fostering sustainable development across the region.

