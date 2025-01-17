Tuggar, U.S. Deputy Secretary Of State Speaks On Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

Share

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar and the United States (U.S.) Deputy Secretary of State, Kurt Campbell on Friday engaged in an intense conversation on strengthening bilateration cooperation between both countries.

The phone call between the minister and Deputy Secretary of State further reinforced the strong and enduring partnership between Nigeria and the U.S., as both nations continue to address key bilateral issues of mutual interest.

The conversation highlighted the recent successful repatriation of assets linked to luxury real estate and the Galactica Star superyacht. Both parties acknowledged the importance of such collaborative efforts in fostering transparency and accountability, underscoring the effectiveness of joint initiatives in combating corruption and promoting good governance.

The discussion also explored opportunities to leverage technology to transform digital assets into mutually beneficial ventures. Furthermore, Amb. Tuggar emphasised Nigeria’s commitment to its robust gas energy transition plans, highlighting the country’s dedication to sustainable development and clean energy initiatives that align with global climate goals.

The Minister expressed gratitude for Deputy Secretary Campbell’s dedication to the successful forfeiture and repatriation of funds and extended his best wishes for Campbell’s future endeavours.

This engagement reaffirms the longstanding and strategic partnership between Nigeria and the U.S., which has evolved to address the complexities of today’s global challenges.

The mutual commitment to deepening cooperation on critical issues underscores the importance both nations place on strengthening ties that benefit their respective economies and contribute to regional and global stability.

By collaborating on areas such as security, governance, economic development, and climate change, Nigeria and the U.S. are setting a benchmark for bilateral relations rooted in mutual respect, shared goals, and a forward-looking approach to problem-solving

