Tuggar Seeks End To Conflicts In Gaza, Sudan, DRC

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has called for an end to ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where innocent lives continue to be lost daily to violence.

Tuggar made the appeal in his Eid al-Adha goodwill message to the Muslim Ummah and all Nigerians, urging prayers for peace and stability both within Nigeria and across troubled regions of the world.

Reaffirming his commitment to promoting Nigeria’s interests through principled and proactive diplomacy, the Minister encouraged Muslims to reflect on the festival’s core values of sacrifice, obedience, and renewed faith in Allah.

He called on Nigerians to emulate the virtues of obedience, resilience, and selflessness exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and enshrined in the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), describing them as “timeless values” essential for personal development and nation-building.

The statement, signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy, Alkasim Abdulkadir, also expressed solidarity with internally displaced persons (IDPs) across the country and offered prayers for lasting relief and restoration of dignity.

Tuggar further extended condolences to the people of Mokwa in Niger State following the devastating May 28 floods that resulted in loss of lives and widespread destruction.

He called on Nigerians to support ongoing humanitarian efforts and stand in solidarity with affected families.

“This festive season is also a moment to acknowledge the sacrifice and courage of Nigeria’s frontline officers who continue to work for the peace and security of the nation. Their service and dedication remain an inspiration to all,” Tuggar said.

“As we mark this sacred festival, let us draw strength from its message and recommit ourselves to shared humanity, unity of purpose, and national renewal,” he added.

