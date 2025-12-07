Tuggar Affirms Nigeria’s Non-Aligned, Interest-Driven Foreign Policy

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to a pragmatic, interest-driven foreign policy focused on economic growth, job creation, and strategic global partnerships.

Speaking at the high-level panel “BRICS, GCC and Evolving Relations for a Changing Global Order” at the Doha Forum 2025, Tuggar explained that Nigeria’s foreign policy under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is guided by the country’s demographic realities and development priorities. With a population of over 230 million, largely youth, Nigeria aims to expand employment, grow the middle class, and attract sustained investment.

Tuggar emphasized that Nigeria’s engagement with platforms like BRICS and the G20 is guided by national interest rather than ideological alignment, deliberately avoiding rigid East–West divisions.

He cautioned against importing external geopolitical rivalries into Africa, stressing the importance of safeguarding regional stability and preventing proxy conflicts that could undermine peace and development.

Highlighting Nigeria’s long-standing tradition of independent diplomacy and multilateral engagement, rooted in its historic role in Africa’s liberation struggles, Tuggar pledged that the country will continue building partnerships based on mutual respect, shared interests, and tangible economic benefits for its citizens.