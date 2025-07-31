Tuface And Natasha Tie The Knot In Intimate Ceremony

Nigerian music icon, Innocent Ujah Idibia better known as Tubaba has once again left fans talking but this time, it’s all love in the air. The music legend and his recently found love partner, Natasha Osawaru, have officially sealed their love in a beautiful and intimate wedding ceremony that’s now breaking the internet.

The wedding, which held at a private location, surfaced online on Thursday following the release of pictures on X (formerly Twitter).

Recall that the music star had announced his separation from Annie on January 26, 2025, through a brief statement posted on Instagram. “Annie Macaulay and I have been separated for a while and have filed for divorce.” he said.

READ ALSO:

In the photos now trending online, the singer is seen dressed in traditional attire alongside his newly wedded bride, Natasha, who wore a red beaded wrapper and coral beads, suggesting a full Benin traditional wedding.

While the newlyweds have not issued an official statement, social media reactions have been divided, with some fans congratulating the singer and others expressing surprise over the quick transition.