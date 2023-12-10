Tudun Wada FC Crowned NLO Cup Champions

Tudun Wada FC emerged champions of the inaugural NLO Cup, sponsored by telecommunications giant MTN and FirstCentral Credit Bureau, after defeating Palm Syrup in a 9-goal thriller on Saturday.

The final match at the Bwari Stadium, Abuja was breath taking, full of suspense and exciting goals as Christmas came early for Tudun Wada FC, who made history in Nigeria’s top grassroots football, becoming the first NLO side to win two inaugural tournaments – NLO Super Cup and NLO Cup, after putting seven goals past Palm Syrup, who only managed to get two goals.

After a string of brilliant play from both teams, and end-to-end football, Palm Syrup got the first goal in the 14th minute, after Christian Otu profited from a gift from a goalkeeping blunder from Tudun Wada goalkeeper Muwada Muhammad, to slice home the goal. Three minutes after the opening goal, Rabiu Abdulahi, missed a sitter to draw level for Tudun Wada.

The equalizing goal then came in the 23rd, as Yusuf Mohammed drew level for the Kano-based team. Palm Syrup retook the lead through Abraham David with a screaming strike, to make it 2-1 against Tudun Wada FC. Two minutes interval, Tudun Wada restored parity through Rabiu Abdulahi after a school boy defending on the part of Palm Syrup to make it 2-2.

It was a one-sided second 45 minutes as Tudun Wada showed dominance, putting the icing on the cake in the 67th minute, with Rabiu Abdulahi grabbing his brace and his seventh goal in the NLO Cup. They still had time to score three more goals in the 77th and added time via the duo of Ashiru Ibrahim and Mubarak Sani who got a brace.

For their brilliance winning the championship unbeaten, Tudun Wada FC went home with a 18 Seater Coastal Bus, runner-up Palm Syrup FC was awarded the sum of N1m while third-placed Green Lock gets N500,000 courtesy of sponsors, MTN.