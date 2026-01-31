Tudun Biri Tragedy Has Turned Into Durable Progress – Sani

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani on Friday, January 30 said the painful events of December 2023 in Tudun Biri have been transformed into durable progress in the state.

The governor made the statement during the commissioning of over 100 housing units and other key community projects by the Federal Government and the Kaduna State Government.

Governor Sani was joined by the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima in Tudun Biri for the commissioning of houses built under the Resettlement Scheme for Persons Impacted by Conflicts (RSPIC), alongside several social and economic projects executed within the community.

According to him, the resettlement initiative delivered more than one hundred modern housing units designed to restore safety, dignity, and stability to affected families.

Governor Sani noted the crucial role played by the Kaduna State Government in the rebuilding process by delivering a fully equipped 25-bed Primary Healthcare Centre, constructing a six-kilometre asphalt access road, establishing a Skills Acquisition Centre, and restoring places of worship and schools.

Also, he disclosed that Certificates of Occupancy and Rights of Occupancy have been handed over to affected farmers whose lands were repurposed during the reconstruction.

“Through His Excellency, the Vice President, we also handed over Certificates of Occupancy and Rights of Occupancy to farmers whose lands were repurposed in the course of rebuilding.

“This deliberate step enables them to access credit, regain economic security, and participate fully in modern agribusiness, ensuring that reconstruction does not translate into dispossession,” the governor said.