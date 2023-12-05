Tudun Biri Tragedy: A Temporary Setback To War Against Terrorism – Katung

The Senator representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, Sunday Katung, on Tuesday, lamented the tragic incident, which resulted in the death of many residents of Tudun Biri Village of Afaka Ward, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In a statement he signed and forwarded to journalists in Abuja, Katung expressed concerns that the devastating incident would pose a temporary setback to the renewed onslaught against terrorists and bandits in Kaduna State and the nation at large.

He commiserated with the families and community of the victims, the people, the Senator of Kaduna Central Senatorial District, and also the government of Kaduna State over the tragic incident.

The lawmaker commended the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, for his prompt and courageous response by ordering the immediate investigation into the remote cause of the mishap.

He also commended the Governor for also meeting with community and religious leaders to avert the possible breakdown of law and order in the State.

His words: “I received with sadness, the shocking news of the tragic incident in Tudun Biri Village of Afaka Ward, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, which resulted in the death of many of our citizens and several others injured.

“This incident is quite regrettable and a temporary setback to the renewed onslaught against terrorists and bandits in that area, Kaduna State, and the nation at large.

“I, therefore, commiserate with the families and community of the victims, the people, and the Senator of Kaduna Central Senatorial District, and also the government of Kaduna State over the tragic incident.

“I also want to commend His Excellency, Sen. Uba Sani, for his prompt and courageous response by ordering the immediate investigation into the remote cause of the mishap and also meeting with community and religious leaders to avert the possible breakdown of law and order in the state. I enjoin citizens to trust this process and remain calm and peaceful while we all mourn.

“Myself and the Senator from Kaduna North Senatorial District, Sen. Ibrahim Khalid will be working with Sen. Lawal Adamu Usman and the state government to ensure that the victims are well catered for, while investigations are ongoing.

“May God grant eternal rest to those who lost their lives, healing to the injured and comfort to those they left behind.”