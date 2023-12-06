Tudun Biri Massacre: Islamic Forum Calls For Prosecution Of Culprits

…Payments Of Full Compensation

Islamic Forum that has membership of Different Sects of Tijaniyya, Qadiriya, Shiites, and the Izala, has not only condemned in totality the killings of hundreds of innocent Souls while on Maulud at Tudun Biri, Kaduna State, but called for the Prosecution of those behind the dastardly acts.

Speaking on behalf of the Forum at Press Center, Kano, Mallam Abubakar Rabo, said only open Prosecution of those behind the killings as well as an independent investigation into the matter would show the Government’s concern in the matter.

He said the Islamic Sects Group is under Tijaniyya, Qadiriyya, Izala, Shiites, and the Independent Islamic Forum, they together reject the Federal Government’s position that the Military Killings of over 100 innocent Muslims during Maulud was a mistake, they said it was an intentional actions.