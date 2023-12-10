Tudun Biri Attack: CSO Calls For Caution, Restraint

…calls for united front against forces of disunity

The Conference of Civil Society for Peace, Security and National Development has appealed to Nigerians to exercise great caution and restraint in the wake of the accidental bombing of civilians in Tudun Biri, Igabi LGA of Kaduna State leading to the death of over 85 civilians.

Conveners of the Civil Society group, Michael Msuaan and Adamu Kabiru who wished those receiving treatment in hospitals, quick recovery in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, however regretted the attack on the civilians and sympathized with all those who lost loved ones, and property or suffered any inconvenience in the incident.

The group stated that the military high command has apologized to families and Nigerians over the unintended attack and pleaded with Nigerians to give the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu the opportunity to thoroughly investigate the incident with a view to ascertaining the cause of the devastating bomb attack and forestalling future occurrence.

They also stated that the Vice President, Kashim Shettima visited the site to express the regret and sympathies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the entire nation to the people of Tudun Biri. He has assured that the Federal Government is determined to fully probe the accidental bombing by the Nigerian Army in Tudun Biri village and thereafter punish anyone found culpable in the incident.

Speaking further, the group maintained that the Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Lagbaja had swiftly visited the scene and conveyed the apologies and regrets of the military high command to the people and had noted that the incident occurred while the troops were conducting armed reconnaissance along Riyawa and Rimawa villages where the movement of suspected bandits was observed.

They said: “The visit of the Chief of Army Staff was also followed by the visit of the minister of defense (State) Matawalle, accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Chris Musa, and other military officers who all regretted the incident.

“This unfortunate attack occurred in the wake of an ongoing war against insurgency, banditry, and criminality in the country. It calls for a common front and a patriotic inclination that will further place our country on the precipice of unity. We must remain united in the fight against insecurity. ”

The CSO called on government, Religious, political, and opinion leaders to preach and encourage their followers to exercise caution in their response to the incident. The group said the utterances of leaders and citizens at this critical time should be devoid of blame games and negative sentiments.

“We appeal to well-meaning Nigerians to resist the temptation of using this national tragedy to fan religious, ethnic, and regional divisions or to make inflammatory statements capable of aggravating Tension in the country. This is rather a time to form a solid national front against insurgency and all forms of criminality”

While stating that inflammatory statements and anger won’t serve a good purpose now, they maintained that “what is needed is the cooperation to arrive at the cause and solutions that will prevent future occurrence.

“Every effort must be put in place to encourage the military to sustain their determination and onslaught to rid the country of insurgency and criminality.”