Tudor Aims To Steady Spurs’ Sinking Ship With Gunners’ Visit

All eyes will be fixed on Igor Tudor on Sunday as the newly appointed Tottenham Hotspur manager walks into the heat of a North London derby, burdened with the responsibility of salvaging a troubled campaign and perhaps unsettling Arsenal’s Premier League title pursuit.

Tudor’s arrival comes at a turbulent time for Spurs. The club is mired in an eight-game winless streak in the league, their poorest run in a single season since 2007, and remarkably, the only top-flight side yet to record a victory in 2026.

A mere five points stand between them and the relegation zone, a sobering reality for a team that opened the season with ambitions of securing European football.

The Croatian tactician has been offered a short-term contract until the end of the season, effectively positioning him as a firefighter brought in to extinguish growing unrest.

His first assignment could scarcely be more daunting: a clash against an Arsenal side pushing hard for the title and boasting a commanding recent record in this fierce rivalry.

Still, Tudor’s pedigree suggests he thrives under pressure. Across his managerial journey, he has cultivated a reputation for immediate impact.

He won his first match in charge at each of his previous five clubs, Hajduk Split, Verona, Marseille, Lazio and Juventus, often injecting belief and structure into struggling teams through his intensity and tactical discipline.

That track record offers a glimmer of optimism for Spurs supporters desperate for a turnaround. Yet the issues confronting him extend beyond morale.

Tottenham’s struggles this season have been as much structural as psychological. They rank among the lowest sides in expected goals, reflecting a worrying lack of creativity and cutting edge.

In a telling statistic, defenders Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven sit among the club’s leading scorers, a stark indication of an attack that has failed to justify heavy investment.

With Romero suspended and several key players unavailable, Tudor must urgently find answers within a stretched squad. His priority will be to restore confidence, tactical organisation and attacking sharpness.

Renowned for his preference for high pressing and direct, vertical football, Tudor is expected to demand greater urgency and accountability from a forward line that has flattered to deceive for much of the campaign. However, beyond formations and strategy lies the emotional gravity of the derby itself.

A victory over Arsenal would represent more than three valuable points. It would signal renewed belief, ease relegation anxieties and potentially deliver a significant psychological setback to their arch-rivals’ championship ambitions.

Conversely, defeat would heighten scrutiny and deepen the sense of crisis enveloping the club. For Tudor, Sunday transcends a routine managerial debut.

It offers a chance to reshape the narrative, stabilise a faltering season and carve out an early chapter of redemption in Tottenham’s history.

Whether he can achieve that against a resolute, title-chasing Arsenal remains uncertain — but in North London, reputations are often defined in the space of 90 minutes.