Tuchel Keen To Sign Chalobah From Chelsea In January Transfer Window

The manager of Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel, is keen for his team to capture £25 million-rated Chelsea star, Trevoh Chalobah.

Chalobah’s former coach at Chelsea, Tuchel, reportedly wants the defender to join Bayern during the January transfer window, according to TeamTalk.

Last summer, Bayern Munich showed interest in Chelsea’s academy graduate, but a deal to move him to Germany fell through.

READ ALSO:

The player is still a target for the Bundesliga champions, who want to strengthen their defence in the second half of the campaign.

Chalobah’s thigh ailment is keeping him out of action for now.

This season, he has not yet made an appearance for Chelsea.