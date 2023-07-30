Tuchel Hints On Possibility Of Harry Kane Being Bayern Munich Player

During a recent interview, Bayern Munich coach, Thomas Tuchel hinted that the club is still optimistic about signing Harry Kane before the end of the summer transfer season.
When asked about the future of up-and-coming player, Mathys Tel, Tuchel avoided giving a direct answer, perhaps suggesting that the situation is still in flux.
Bayern has been interested in Kane for a while and has been monitoring the Tottenham striker since Lewandowski left for Barcelona last summer and was not replaced.
The German champions have already seen two bids for Kane rejected, while a fresh meeting with Spurs official scheduled for last Friday ended up being postponed as talks continue.
The clubs are now expected to meet in the coming days instead and there is a strong belief that the Bavarian club will get the deal across the line before the end of the transfer window.
Tuchel seemed to allude to that when he spoke about ‘changes’ that Bayern expect will happen.
“We will discuss the exact future of Mathys as soon as something changes here and that could be much later in the transfer window,” the coach explained.
Tel joined Bayern from Rennes last year and only recently turned 18. He has already been likened to fellow countryman Kylian Mbappe and made 29 first-team appearances throughout 2022/23.
Although Bayern won the Bundesliga again last season, they struggled without a direct replacement for Lewandowski.
Sadio Mane was often asked to fill the void in what was an alien role for him, with the title not actually won until the final day of the season ahead of Borussia Dortmund, and Kane is seen by every one invoke at the club as the ideal replacement.