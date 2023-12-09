Tuchel: ‘Bayern Munich Made Too Many Errors’

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Bayern Munich made too many errors in their 5-1 humiliation against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Bundesliga champions were blown away at Deutsche Bank Park, trailing 3-1 at the break before the hosts added two more in the second half.

Tuchel said: “We are frustrated and disappointed with our first defeat. We underestimated a lot of those half-chances.

“Those half-chances led to a lot of goals today. We did not do anything we had set out to do.

“We were lacking intensity after not having played last week. It did not seem so in training but it certainly looked that way today. The individual mistakes are too many and glaring.

“I have no real explanation for those individual mistakes. We cannot keep playing at this level because we just allow too many chances.”

Bayern’s first Bundesliga defeat of the season leaves them three points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who travel to Stuttgart tomorrow.

But Thomas Muller insisted there will be a response from the title favourites.

The veteran forward, 34, said: “There is no need for an explanation.

“We have to congratulate Frankfurt who deserved the win. They took the fight out of us in that first half hour.

“When you lose 5-1 then a reaction has to follow. We won’t lose our heads now.

“We don’t have enough time but we will bounce back. We need to up a level and reach our limits.”