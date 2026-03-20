Tuchel Announces England Squad To Face Uruguay, Japan

Thomas Tuchel has named his 35-man England squad for the two friendlies later this month as he looks to prepare the Three Lions ahead of the World Cup later this year.

After putting up an impressive performance for the Red Devils, Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United are called up, and Lewis Hall, a defender for Newcastle, is also called up.

Due to injuries, Cole Palmer has missed the last three England selections. However, he has returned to the Three Lions, who are currently vying for the number ten spots.

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Another candidate for that role is Jude Bellingham, who was chosen despite having an injury with Real Madrid. Tuchel prefers Dan Burn and Djed Spence over the former Liverpool right-back, so Trent Alexander-Arnold is one star who isn’t selected.

On March 27, England will play Uruguay, and on March 31, they will play Japan.