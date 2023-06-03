TUC To FG: Reverse Petrol Price Till Agreement With Labour Is Reached

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), has asked the Federal Government to revert to the old price of petrol until an agreement was reached between the trade unions and government to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on the masses.

Arising from its National Executive Council, (NEC) meeting on Friday in Abuja, TUC President, Festus Osifo, noted that government’s reaction on their demands and the outcome of the scheduled meeting between the Federal government and labour on Sunday would determine their next line of action with regards to industrial action.

He said: “During our last meeting with the representative of the Federal Government, they gave us list of what they think they can do and they demanded from us what our thinking is and what we want them to do.

“We told them that we will go discuss without organs and get back to them. “We have meet and out NEC has directed us on what to present to them and one of the things is that government should return the price of fuel to the old price pending when agreement is reached.

“The rest of the demands of TUC well be made known after we present it to them. “So, after the presentation and discussion with them on Sunday, their reaction will now determine what we will do.”