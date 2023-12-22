TUC Threatens To Mobilise Workers Against Naira Scarcity

…asks FG to call CBN to order immediately

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), has threatened to explore its usual options which include mobilisation of workers if nothing is done to address the naira scarcity that has thrown Nigerians into another round of “excruciating” pain and hardship.

President of the TUC, Comrade Festus Osifo in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, called on President Bola Tinubu to call the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to make the money of Nigerians available to them or be ready to contend with the union.

Osifo who lamented the exploitative nature of POS operators who had jumped into the opportunity to extort an already suffering masses, described as “unfortunate” and “unacceptable,” the continuous exposure of Nigerians to pains and tribulations.

He said: “The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria has watched with growing concern, alarm and dismay the sudden, inexplicable, acute scarcity of our currency, the Naira, across the country. Citizens simply find it difficult to access the Naira from banks and their outlets (especially the Automated Teller Machines, A. T. M). Consequently, they are being forced to patronize extortionist P. O. S operators who charge Shylock rates.

“We are amazed that the Central Bank of Nigeria is finding it extremely difficult to make our currency available to the working people and the citizens.

“To say the least, this is unfortunate and unacceptable. Nigerians have continued to be subjected to needless excruciating hardship by insensitive and heartless agents and agencies of government, whose actions and inactions are really difficult to fathom and impossible to defend. What is the offence of the ordinary Nigerians that they have to face so many pains and tribulations without let off, even in this solemn Yuletide season?

“The President Tinubu Administration must move pronto and decisively and for once get its monetary and fiscal policies right and working in the interest of the long-suffering people.

“This Naira scarcity must end now! Otherwise, the TUC, its affiliates and our allies, would be forced to consider exploring our usual options whenever the working people are pushed to the wall. A stitch in time saves nine.”