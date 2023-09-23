TUC Threatens Strike In Lagos Over RTEAN Ban

…To begin mass protest on Monday

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on Saturday threatened to embark on industrial action in Lagos State over the continuous suspension of the activities of one of its affiliates, the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

The President of the TUC, Festus Osifo who spoke at a press conference in Abuja said the union will begin with a mass protest in the state on Monday, September 25.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the Lagos State Government has purportedly suspended the operations of RTEAN in the state, resulting in the takeover of its motor parks and offices.

This action by the government has prompted the TUC to consider taking actions that may disrupt economic activities in response to the ban on RTEAN’s operations.

Speaking on the development, Osifo said the Lagos State Government had technically proscribed RTEAN in the state which led to taking over the motor parks and locking the office.

He said all affiliate unions of TUC, including the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions, among others, are expected to join the action.

He said the TUC had employed all the necessary tools of engagement for amicable resolution, including writing letters and holding meetings with the Lagos State government on the issue.

The TUC leader stated that RTEAN had taken legal action and obtained a judgment from the National Industrial Court, which ruled that the state government lacked the authority to ban a trade union that had been lawfully registered by the Federal Government.

Osifo added that the state government refused to allow the union to operate, saying that TUC would utilise trade unionism powers to protest the ban on its affiliate union.

The labour leader also called on the Ministry of Labour and Employment, which has the power to register and deregister trade unions, to caution the Lagos State government.

Osifo added that the union had informed the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Inspector-General of Police, and the National Security Adviser about the protest.

He added, “It is against this backdrop that we said on September 4 that within two weeks, if the Lagos State government remains adamant in resolving the issue, we are going to carry out a protest, and after the protest and there is no resolution in sight, there is going to be a total shutdown of Lagos State because what the state government is doing against a legally registered trade union is not acceptable to us.

“In order for us to carry out a successful protest in Lagos on Monday, we informed the Director-General of the Department of State Services, the Inspector-General of Police, and the National Security Adviser.

“The reason is that we want them to provide us with adequate security, and we have informed all our affiliates to proceed to Lagos next week.”