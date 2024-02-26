TUC Sends Strong Message To Tinubu Over Importation Of Food

The National Leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to begin importing food goods in order to reduce costs.

The TUC’s call is coming amid the protests across different states on the high cost of living and present economic hardships under the President Tinubu-led administration.

The TUC President, Festus Osifo who spoke with reporters in Abuja on Monday voiced his worries about the widespread suffering in the nation, adding that even under military rule, he claims Nigerians have never experienced suffering on this scale.

Usifo pointed out that the government’s insufficient support of locally produced goods and services, as well as the absence of competent leadership, are factors contributing to the issues.

Usifo said: “Nigerians must live to see tomorrow before we can understand how beautiful a government policy is. The national pride of striving to achieve food sufficiency locally should be temporarily relaxed,”

“Governments at all levels should immediately purchase sufficient quantities of food items from different parts of the world and share them with vulnerable Nigerians.

“Importing food abroad at this point will assist to reduce the hyper-inflation of food in the country. FG should allow importation of food items for Nigerians consumption within the next two weeks.”