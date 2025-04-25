TUC Seeks Decisive Action On Insecurity, Unemployment, Others

Share

President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo, has called on the Federal Government to urgently address pressing national challenges including insecurity, unemployment, the rising number of out-of-school children, workers’ welfare, casualisation, and the need for decent work in Nigeria.

Speaking at the inaugural Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the TUC on Friday in Abuja, with the theme “The Future of Work – Ensuring Fair Labour Practices and Economic Justice in a Digital Era,” Osifo lamented the deepening economic hardship that has severely impacted Nigerian workers.

Highlighting the widespread consequences of insecurity on the nation’s food supply, Osifo noted that farmers across states such as Plateau, Benue, and Borno are increasingly unable to access their farmlands due to safety concerns, thereby worsening food insecurity and inflation.

“One of the reasons food prices are skyrocketing is because insecurity has made farming unsafe. These regions—Plateau and Benue in particular—are the food baskets of our nation. We urge the government to take decisive action. Security is a fundamental responsibility of any government,” Osifo said.

The TUC president also warned that the growing rate of unemployment among Nigeria’s youth is a key driver of the insecurity crisis, calling for a comprehensive employment strategy that offers job opportunities to the country’s capable and willing workforce.

“We are feeding the insecurity network with our unemployed youths. The government must come to the table and develop systems to generate sufficient employment, so young Nigerians can live with dignity and purpose,” he added.

Osifo further decried the alarming figure of out-of-school children in the country, estimated between 20 to 40 million, stressing that the situation is unacceptable and must be addressed collaboratively by all tiers of government.

“Education is not the sole responsibility of the federal government. State and local governments must actively engage to reduce the number of out-of-school children.

“Unchecked, this crisis fuels child labour, which is in direct conflict with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) standards and the values of trade unions worldwide,” he stated.

Addressing the issues of casualisation and decent work, Osifo criticized the exploitative practices of some employers who issue contracts as short as two to six months, reducing workers to expendable resources.

“Labour is the most important factor of production. Government must take the lead in promoting decent work and curbing casualisation. Workers are not disposable materials,” he said.

In her remarks, the ILO Country Director to Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Ghana, Vanessa Phala, praised the TUC for its resilience and advocacy in the face of tough economic conditions. She emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration between labour centres and the government.

“The journey has not been easy and the road ahead will be tougher. But the ILO remains a steadfast partner to the TUC. We commend your role in negotiating the new minimum wage. However, the challenge now is enforcement,” Phala noted.

She urged the TUC and other labour unions to continue engaging government through social dialogue, even when consensus is difficult, stressing that dialogue remains a critical tool for lasting industrial harmony.

The conference, which brought together delegates from across the country, marked a significant moment for Nigeria’s labour movement as it sought to reimagine the future of work in a fast-changing digital and economic landscape.

