TUC Secretary Tasks Students On Vocational Skills

The General Secretary of Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Ondo State, Dr Gideon Olusola Bakare, has advised students on holiday to use the period for vocational training.

Speaking during a valedictory service for the outgoing students of the Federal Government College (FGC) Idoani, in Ose Local Government Area of the state, Bakare said the students should use the transition period between secondary and university to acquire a skill.

Bakare told the students to embrace vocational training and skills before gaining admission into higher institutions of their choice to be self-sufficient and employers of labour when they eventually graduate from universities.

Bakare, the Chairman of Akure Mega Chapter of the National President FGC Idoani Alumni Association, encouraged the graduands to uphold the school’s legacy and maintain a strong connection with the Alumni Association.

According to him, embracing vocational skills was the best avenue to achieve financial independence instead of searching for unavailable white-collar jobs after completing higher institutions.

The induction of the outgoing students to the alumni body was performed by the National President of the Association, MrAlex Akindunmila who was represented by Bakare.

Similarly, the Principal of the school, Mrs. Adeola Adeaga, in her welcome address, urged the graduating students to uphold the values of integrity, discipline, and excellence wherever they find themselves.

Adeaga expressed deep appreciation to parents, staff, and all stakeholders for their commitment to the students’ development.

Akin Omotola, an alumnus of FGC Idoani, who chaired the occasion, commended the school leadership, staff, and parents for raising upright students and challenged the graduands to contribute positively to society, remain of good character, and always represent FGC Idoani with pride.

Highlights of the event included the presentation of awards and cash prizes to outstanding students, the official induction of the graduands into the Alumni Association by the TACAMS Chairperson.