TUC Seals Finance Ministry Over Unpaid Allowances

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Tuesday morning barricaded the main entrance to the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja in protest over unpaid allowances.

When New Telegraph visited the ministry, access to the building proved difficult as TUC members—clad in red jackets and carrying placards—blocked the entrance, demanding the immediate payment of outstanding entitlements.

Although union leaders declined to speak directly to the press, inscriptions on the placards highlighted grievances over long-standing unpaid allowances owed to ministry staff.

“Every time they bring protest here. Let them go to the Villa now,” a ministry staffer told New Telegraph, expressing frustration over the recurring protests.

Efforts by a senior official of the ministry to address the protesters were rebuffed, as the demonstrators insisted they would only speak with the Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun.

