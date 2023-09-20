TUC Reveals FG’s Plan For Minimum Wage

The President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo on Tuesday revealed the outcome of the union’s meeting with Federal Government representatives.

Osifo who spoke on Channels TV said the major issue discussed with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong was the minimum wage.

According to him, Lalong told them that he had met with President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun on minimum wage.

He further stated that the former governor of Plateau State assured them that the issue of minimum wage is being reviewed.

The TUC President added that the union has given the Federal Government a two-week ultimatum to address workers’ issues or risk industrial action.

He said, “The minister of labour told us that he had an audience with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the minister of finance and had reviewed the issue of wage award. But the president asked them to fine-tune the issues before he makes the announcement.”

Osifo noted that the union had engaged the Federal Government on the palliatives released to states.

He said, “We are going to monitor the distribution of palliatives in states to make sure the scheme is implemented appropriately. We want to see the template of the implementation which is why we engaged the federal government on this issue. We also raised issues around taxation and CNG (Compressed Natural Gas).

“The minister told us all these issues would be streamlined but because the president has travelled we should give him an extra two weeks. We said no. We don’t have an extra two weeks to give. After more discussions, he said the president would make a proper announcement next week.”