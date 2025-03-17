TUC Reacts To Corp Member Allegedly Under Threat For Criticising Tinubu Govt

Share

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has reacted to the trending issue of a corps member who was allegedly threatened by the officials of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for criticising President Bola Tinubu’s administration

New Telegraph recalls that the Lagos-based NYSC member, Ushie Uguamaye, had taken to TikTok to criticise President Tinubu’s government over the hardship Nigerians face as a result of the administration’s economic reforms.

Her video went viral and got the attention of NYSC officials who were later accused of threatening her to delete the video.

However, the management of the NYSC has yet to release an official statement regarding the issue.

Reacting in an interview on Channels Television, the TUC President, Festus Osifo, said the corps member spoke out of frustration, advising the government not to go after her but to be tolerant of critics.

The TUC boss, however, advised critics to always criticise the government within the expected norm and with some level of decorum.

TUC boss said, “They (government) have to develop this resilience to understand that people are frustrated, people are hungry, people are tired. So, if they decide to vent, I strongly believe that the government should not personalise it and come after such individuals.

“Imagine a young lady carrying out her NYSC function, what does she really have to do to bring down the government? So, it is about personal frustration that she has aired.

“So, I think that the government has to persevere much more, they have to be more tolerant, and they have to have this deep level of patient with Nigerians because people are passing through a lot as it stands today.”

Meanwhile, in a statement released on Sunday, Amnesty International also condemned the alleged threats and intimidation being faced by Lagos-based corps members.

It said that the Federal Government must stop threatening individuals and groups who criticise the current administration.

“The Nigerian authorities must stop responding with violence and threats to individuals and groups who express dissenting opinions in utter disregard for Nigerian constitution and international law. Holding and voicing dissenting views is not a crime.” the organisation in a statement on its X handle.

