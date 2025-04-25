TUC Re-Elects Osifo As President

Share

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has re-elected Festus Osifo as its National President for another four-year term, reaffirming his leadership at the union’s inaugural Quadrennial Delegates’ Congress and 20th anniversary celebration held on Friday in Abuja.

Osifo was returned unopposed, alongside 18 other executive members, following overwhelming support from delegates across the country.

In his acceptance speech, he expressed deep appreciation for the trust reposed in him and promised to elevate the labour movement through strengthened advocacy, improved workers’ welfare, and robust unionization efforts.

“We will never let you down,” Osifo declared. “We will work day and night with our affiliates, state councils, and the Women’s Commission to ensure the plight and welfare of Nigerian workers remain our top priorities.”

The TUC President pledged to prioritize issues such as enhanced remuneration, improved working conditions, and the enforcement of unionization rights, particularly in companies resisting organized labour.

“We will continuously advocate for workers’ rights and take the battle to companies that prevent unionization,” he stated.

“No affiliate will be left behind—whether big or small—we are as strong as our weakest link.”

Osifo highlighted the progress achieved under his leadership, noting the successful admission of 10 new affiliates into the Congress over the past three years.

He emphasized plans to expand further, increasing membership strength and providing comprehensive support to emerging and smaller unions.

“Our strength lies in our numbers. We aim to grow even more than we did in the last three years,” he told journalists.

“We will stand by every affiliate and ensure they get the necessary backing to thrive.”

The 20th anniversary event served as both a celebration of TUC’s legacy and a platform to chart its future course, with renewed commitments to upholding workers’ rights and driving socio-economic progress through collective labour action.

