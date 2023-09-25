TUC Protests In Lagos Over RTEAN Ban (Photos)

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) on Monday embarked on a one-day protest in Lagos State.

New Telegraph reports that the TUC is staging the protest in response to the ban imposed by the Lagos State Government on the operations of RTEAN, which is one of its affiliates.

It would be recalled that the TUC had announced a one-day protest over the weekend, which it threatened would be followed by indefinite strike action until the state government looked into the case for p[possible resolution.

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, Festus Osifo, the TUC National President said the union had exhausted all available means of engagement for a peaceful resolution, which included sending letters and conducting meetings with the Lagos government regarding the matter.

The TUC leader mentioned that RTEAN had also taken legal action and obtained a judgment from the National Industrial Court. This judgment stated that the state government lacked the authority to ban a trade union that had been lawfully registered by the Federal Government.

But in a statement on Sunday, the Lagos Government through the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the TUC wants to use the planned protest to “arm-twist and intimidate the government.”

Omotosho stated that the government has appealed against the judgment and has a pending application for a stay of execution of the said judgment.

The commissioner, therefore, called on the TUC and RTEAN to embrace dialogue, stating that the protest was needless and unnecessary.