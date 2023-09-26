TUC: Labour Are Tired Of FG’s ‘Soon’ Promises

Festus Osifo, the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Tuesday said the union is sick of hearing the Ministry of Labour and Employment make assurances that its requests will be met quickly.

Osifo who made this known on Tuesday while speaking on Channels’ TV programme said the union now wanted concrete actions, adding that “we are relatively tired of promises, all we want is action”.

It would be recalled that the TUC’s demands included wage awards for civil servants to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal, tax exemption for some categories of workers, as well as setting up structures for the effective implementation of the palliatives from the federal government.

In their most recent meeting, Simon Lalong, the minister of labour and employment, gave the TUC the assurance that the government will soon resolve the issue of salary awards.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) was also urged not to begin its anticipated indefinite strike by Lalong.

Speaking on the programme, the TUC leader said, “In the last meeting we had with the Ministry of Labour, they told us the same thing that the president was out of the country and when he comes back they believe that he will make the pronouncement.

“But I saw it this morning that he said the pronouncement will come soon but again we are really tired of soon, we want a definite pronouncement, we want a definite solution to this lingering issue.

“At the end of the day, we have been hearing dates, we have been hearing it will come today, tomorrow or next tomorrow, we are relatively tired of promises, all we want is action.