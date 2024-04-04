TUC Kicks, Says Planned Hike Recipe For Industrial Unrest

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has accused the Federal Government of prioritising revenue generation over the welfare of Nigerians who were currently struggling to survive as a result of its anti-people policies from assumption of power in power 2023. Reacting to the planned hike in electricity tariff, the labour movement pointed out that government was simply stating its inability to run a 24 hour uninterrupted power supply as witnessed in some other countries, despite its move to institute a 300 percent increase in tariff.

Deputy President TUC, Comrade Tommy Okon, who spoke to New Telegraph yesterday in Abuja, advised government to find ways of stabilising the economy before thinking of how to generate more revenue through taxation and increase in electricity tariff. Okon, who doubles as National President, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), regretted that the current government was enslaving the people by its ill-thought policies.

He urged the government to reconsider its stance and reverse to the old tariff He said: “If the labour union calls for protest government will say we are being insensitive but without consultation they just woke up and announced increase in price of electricity “No worker now can boast of anything with N30,000 minimum wage. Even when you give the worker N500,000 minimum wage today, the calculation on ground and the high cost of living has already consumed everything before they even make the announcement so where are we going from here “If the government had put their priorities right, by now CNG buses would have flooded the cities and that would have reduced the price for both goods and services but they couldn’t even wait for that to take effect they jumped into increasing cooking gas, kerosene and diesel.

At the end of it all these they are amassing revenue but of the masses dies today who are you amassing them for? “The hike in the electricity tariff from N66/ kwh to N225/kwh for those who enjoy electricity supply for 20 hours per day is totally unacceptable and a recipe for industrial unrest. “I think that the government has goofed again especially at this time of socioeconomic challenges where the cost of living is very exorbitant and the salary of the workers remained static. Today, we are still battling with the fuel subsidy removal without any corresponding remedy and yet electricity tariff has been increased without even the supply of electricity.”

Okon added: “I think the government should know that they were not voted into office for the enslavement of the citizens but to protect and better the lots of the masses. This is an indication that the poor can no longer breathe. “Government must reverse to the former tariff and allow the economy to have some level of stability so that we will not suffer in a worst scenario.” The Labour leader further maintained that they were numerous avenues government could generate revenue from without having to further impoverish the masses who were already finding it difficult to purchase goods and services. “I think the essence of governance is to protect lives and properties and the welfare of the people.

We know we agreed that taxation is good but when it is obvious that the concentration is on taxation and borrowing, it therefore becomes a known fact that the citizens are not being cared for “When you look at especially the workers, you removed oil subsidy, there is no remedy to it, the transportation is high there is no remedy for it and coming to electricity which we don’t even have you are taxing so that once you have 10,000 to load maybe a second it is consumed. “It is also a door for industrial unrest especially now that negotiation for minimum wage is ongoing, and you are not thinking of the simple way of solving the socioeconomic challenge; instead you are adding more salt to the injury of the battered workers and talk less of the masses.”