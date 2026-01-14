TUC Issues Ultimatum To FG Over ‘No Work, No Pay’, Stoppage Of JOHESU Salaries

…Warns of mass resistance, places workers nationwide on red alert

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has issued a stern and final warning to the Federal Government, demanding the immediate withdrawal of what it described as an “Anti-worker” circular enforcing the “No Work, No Pay” policy and the stoppage of salaries of members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU).

In a statement signed by the TUC President, Comrade Festus Osifo, and Secretary General, Comrade General Nuhu Toro on Wednesday in Abuja, TUC rejected in totality the circular issued by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, which ordered the stoppage of JOHESU members’ salaries via the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) with effect from January 2026.

The circular, signed by the Director of Hospital Services, Dr Abisola Adegoke, was described by the labour centre as “Reckless, authoritarian, and confrontational,” addimg that the policy amounted to intimidation rather than governance saying

The statement noted that the “TUC unequivocally, vehemently, and totally rejects this circular,” even as it accused the Ministry of declaring “Oppen hostility against Nigerian workers, particularly health workers who are already carrying the burden of a collapsing healthcare system under unbearable conditions.

“You cannot negotiate with workers on one hand and unleash punishment with the other. This circular is not policy; it is intimidation, and Congress will not accept it.”

The TUC also condemned the stoppage of JOHESU salaries, describing it as “wicked, insensitive, provocative, and profoundly unpatriotic,” especially amid inflation, fuel price hikes and worsening economic hardship.

“Workers who save lives daily are now being starved into submission. The weaponisation of IPPIS to punish workers is an abuse of state machinery, and Congress will resist it.”

Issuing a clear ultimatum, the TUC demanded that the Ministry must withdraw the circular, restore all affected salaries, and return to the negotiation table within seven days.

“We therefore issue a final and non-negotiable demand. Failure to rescind this decision within the stipulated period will compel Congress to mobilise Nigerian workers across sectors for decisive collective action.”

The TUC cautioned the Federal Government against underestimating organised labour, stressing that any disruption that may follow would be the responsibility of the Ministry.

“Government should not miscalculate the patience of workers or underestimate the capacity of organised labour to defend its members.

“Any industrial tension or nationwide action that follows rests squarely on the shoulders of the Ministry and its leadership, who have chosen confrontation over dialogue.”

The TUC has placed all its affiliates and councils nationwide on alert. “Accordingly, all affiliates of Congress, as well as the thirty-six state councils and the FCT Council, are hereby placed on red alert and directed to remain on standby for further directives.

“The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria stands shoulder-to-shoulder with JOHESU and all Nigerian workers.

“We will resist oppression, reject intimidation, and confront injustice wherever it rears its head. Enough is enough. An injury to one is an injury to all,” the statement added.