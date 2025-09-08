TUC Issues 14-Day Ultimatum To FG Over Proposed 5% Tax On Petroleum Products

..says Nigerians deserve economic justice, not endless punishment

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to withdraw its planned 5% tax on petroleum products or face a total nationwide strike.

A statement jointly signed by the TUC President Engr. Festus Osifo, and Secretary General, Comrade Nuru Toro on Monday in Abuja, warned the government to immediately scrap the proposed tax, as the TUC would not hesitate to mobilize Nigerian workers, civil society, and other progressive forces to resist the move through a mass action.

While describing the proposed tax as an act of “economic wickedness” that would further impoverish Nigerians who were already groaning under the weight of subsidy removal, inflation, and a battered economy, the TUC

lambasted the government for what it termed a deliberate attempt to compound the suffering of citizens.

The TUC reminded government that workers and ordinary citizens were still grappling with the painful effects of subsidy removal, skyrocketing fuel prices, and a collapsing naira.

While accusing the government of turning Nigerians into “sacrificial lambs” for what it called misguided economic experiments, the labour movement stressed that introducing a new levy on petroleum products at such a critical time, would further cripple businesses, increase the cost of living, and push millions of people deeper into poverty

“The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria outrightly rejects the Federal Government’s planned 5% tax on petroleum products. This reckless proposal is nothing but an act of economic wickedness against already overburdened Nigerians.

“Government cannot continue to use Nigerians as sacrificial lambs for its economic experiments. Instead of offering relief, jobs, and solutions, it has chosen to further squeeze citizens dry. This is unacceptable!”

To demonstrate its seriousness, the TUC directed all its state councils, affiliates, and structures across the country to remain vigilant and ready for mobilization, hinting at a possible nationwide strike.

The Congress also extended a call for solidarity to civil society organizations, student unions, professional bodies, market associations, faith-based groups, and all patriotic Nigerians, urging them to stand together against the policy.

The statement concluded with a powerful message to the government and political leadership: “Enough is enough. Nigerians deserve economic justice, not endless punishment.”