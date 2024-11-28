TUC Demands Payment Of Wage Award Arrears, Review Of Labour Laws

Share

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) yesterday asked the Federal Government to pay the remaining three months’ arrears of the Wage Award and review the labour laws.

President Festus Osifo made the demand at the 7th Registrar of Trade Unions’ Annual National Workshop aimed at addressing labour administration challenges.

Osifo, represented by Tommy Okon, emphasised the need for a symbiotic relationship between the government and workers.

According to him, the challenges facing workers include prompt salary payment, welfare and the review of the labour law, which has been pending since 2005.

Share

Please follow and like us: