Festus Osifo, the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), has urged Nigerians to avoid politicizing the tax reform bills presented by President Bola Tinubu to the National Assembly on October 3, 2024.

New Telegraph reports that the four bills, designed to reform the nation’s tax system, have sparked disagreements between the state governors and the Federal Government, with some governors demanding their withdrawal for further consultations.

The proposed bills include: Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2024 (SB.583), Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, 2024 (SB.584), Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, 2024 (SB.585) and Nigeria Tax Bill, 2024 (SB.586).

Osifo described the reforms as beneficial but cautioned against divisive narratives, particularly those rooted in regional or ethnic biases.

“At this stage of our development, we should be wary. We shouldn’t politicize everything. Bringing in tribal talks or ethnicity, I don’t think this is right,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Senators from the South-South geopolitical zone have expressed their support for the tax reform bills.

Under the aegis of the South-South Senators’ Forum, the lawmakers emphasized the reforms’ potential to boost national revenue and ensure economic stability.

In a statement issued by Senator Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West), the Forum highlighted its commitment to thoroughly evaluating the bills to align them with national and regional interests.

The senators also called on South-South governors to collaborate in refining the bills for mutual benefit.

The Forum passed a vote of confidence in Senate President Godswill Akpabio, commending his leadership in advancing the legislative process.

It further urged stakeholders to prioritize robust consultations and avoid introducing regional or ethnic sentiments into the debate.

