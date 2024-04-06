Tuberculosis: Death without bothers

It’s still a major cause of deaths in Nigeria –Prof. Salako

World Tuberculo- sis (TB) Day was marked on March 24, with the theme “Yes! We can end TB.” The disease is still one of the world’s dead- liest and recent years have seen a worrying increase in drug-resistant TB, especial- ly in Nigeria. Isioma Madike in this report looks at efforts in achieving full uptake of highly effective, safe and short treatment regimens for TB About a year ago, Ng- buafor Kainebi, a resident of Akute in Ogun State, became worried about her 15-yearold son, Dumebi. The boy had been coughing nonstop for about three weeks. He had difficulty sleeping and was unable to attend school. “I took him to a pharmacy close to us but the pharma- cists directed us to the hospital because he suspected a case of tuberculosis. He told us that a proper diagnosis would be done in the hospital and that if tests confirm its TB, it could be handled free at a government owned hospital.

“He also said we could go to the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) at Yaba, Lagos, where such a case would be better han- dled at no cost. He told us it is advisable since the boy had been coughing for more than weeks,” recalled Kaine- bi. Kainebi asked around and the NIMR was recommended to her as the best place to run the test and commence treatment if TB is confirmed.

She took the advice and headed to NIMR where a chest x-ray and a sputum test using a specialised system called GeneXpert, which provides rapid TB diagnosis was done. The centre also did an antibiotic sensitivity test. The result was devastat- ing. Dumebi was confirmed TB positive. NIMR immediately commenced treating Dumebi with combination TB medicines for six months as required. In addition, his family members were screened for TB and given a course of anti-TB medicines to prevent the development of the disease. The medicine, however, was provided at no cost to the family. “We go to the NIMR every week to collect the TB treatment.

This allowed the health workers at the centre to follow up on Dumebi’s progress. We are happy he’s now better and has resumed school, though treatment is continuing,” said Kainebi. Tuberculosis, according to medical experts, is a dangerous disease and it’s high- ly infectious. This, perhaps, may be the reason the United Nations set aside a day every year known as the World TB Day to renew commitment, inspire and take action to end TB.

This year’s World TB Day was marked on March 24, with the theme “Yes! We can end TB”. The disease, ac- cording to the World Health Organisation (WHO), is still one of the world’s deadliest diseases and recent years, it stated, have seen a worrying increase in drug-resistant TB, which is troubling In Nigeria, TB, according to news from health work- ers, remains a significant health problem, with many people falling ill and dying. Presently, Nigeria ranks 6th among the 30 countries with highest TB burden in the world and 1st in Africa. The country, according to recent health statistics, comes third behind only India and China in terms of tuberculosis cases.

Every year, around 245,000 Nige- rians die from TB and about 590,000 new cases occur. TB accounts for more than 10 per cent of all deaths in Ni- geria. The country, the world health body says, has the highest TB burden in Africa. The disease, it further stated, kills 268 people in the country every day. Yet, TB cases are under-report- ed, increasing the high risk of transmission. It is estimat- ed that one missed case can transmit TB to 15 people in a year. The Director-General, NIMR, Professor Baba- tunde Salako, a clinician of high repute, confirmed to Saturday Telegraph that TB is still very high in Nigeria. The major problem, he said, is resistance. Multi-Drug Re- sistance Tuberculosis (MDR TB), according to him, is caused by TB bacteria that are resistant to at least isoni- azid and rifampin, the two most potent TB drugs.

He said: “Tuberculosis is very dangerous, and it kills a lot of people. Aside from treating them and helping the states to identify them, NIMR is a reference labora- tory and we receive samples from the Southwestern part, especially Lagos, to help di- agnose these TB cases and we also treat them. “What we are doing now is to sequence the multidrug resistance drugs to look at the bacteria architecture and to see within the gene what is giving them the capacity to behave the way they are. We can use that as part of processes either for drug de- velopment or prevention or for treatment opportunities. “This is something we are doing with other teams in West Africa. The team is looking at TB, HIV, malaria, and others. We are working with them and we receive small donations which were sponsored by EDCTP or the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. At the end of that research, we will be able to accumulate some of these bacteria and determine their structure, and see how it is different from others so that we can treat it.”

Another professor of clinical virology at Michael Okpara University of Agri- culture, Umudike, Maduike Ezeibe, told our reporter that though TB is a bacterial dis- ease, there are medicines that can cure it. He said that a sol- id mineral called Aluminum magnesium silicate (AMS)- brand, named Medicinal synthetic Aluminium Mag- nesium silicate (MSAMS), which is a WHO approved medicine that can cure it.

“There are medicines that can cure it. MSAMS may improve efficacies of those medicines for better results but we have not test- ed it. People at risk of TB are those who eat meat and milk from animals not properly inspected by qualified vet- erinarians and hospital staff who take care of TB patients. “Yes, TB is dangerous, and it kills a lot of people, but all hope is not lost pro- vided we are ready to try new drugs targeted at wiping it off completely,” he said. WHO, accord- ing to reports, has facilitated the roll out of the six-month treat- ment regimen for drug-resistant TB, and is currently piloting the use of a “treatment decision” algorithm. This aims to standardize clinical assessment and decision-making to enhance TB case detection among children.

Dr. Walter Kazadi Mu- lombo, WHO Representative in Nigeria, was quoted to have said that “WHO is committed to work with the Government of Nigeria and all partners who are com- mitted to ending TB. While it is highly contagious, TB is preventable and treatable. We must rally together to quickly detect and treat TB cases to kick this disease out of Nigeria.” For Dr. Tokunbo Johnson, a public health practitioner, Nigeria’s focus should align with WHO’s European Re- gion, which continues to em- phasis on “scaling up active efforts to find TB, ensuring the provision of preventive TB treatment for people at high risk, increasing access to quality-assured rapid di- agnosis of TB and achieving full uptake of highly effec- tive, safe and short treatment regimens for TB and drug-resistant TB. “The latest treatment reg- imens are people-centred, making it easier for patients to continue with their lives while undergoing treatment, with no injections and mini- mal hospitalisation.”

Kebbi State TB programme Manager, Dr. Sheu Gele, had also said that: “Intensive mobilisation and TB awareness creation among community and health practitioners, including com- munity-health workers and paediatricians, has paid off.” Gele, who was quoted in a report, also insisted that Community sensitisation is carried out in communities with a high burden of TB, guided by the data and a hotspot mapping tool. Com- munity health workers col- laborate with local commu- nity organisations to engage community gatekeepers, conduct community en- trance meetings and engage community mobilisers to as- sist with active case-finding, he had recommended. About World TB Day – Background TB remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious killers. Each day, close to 3560 people lose their lives to TB and close to 30,000 people fall ill with this preventable and curable disease.

Global efforts to combat TB have saved an estimated 75 million lives since the year 2000. There was a significant worldwide recovery in the scale-up of TB diagnosis and treatment services in 2022. It shows an encouraging trend starting to reverse the detri- mental effects of COVID-19 disruptions on TB services. In its latest Global Tu- berculosis Report, WHO highlighted that more than 7.5 million people with TB received access to diagnosis and treatment in 2022, the most since we began mon- itoring almost 30 years ago. In addition, the UN General Assembly High-Level Meet- ing agreed on new targets to end TB, and we launched the TB Vaccine Accelerator Council, to facilitate the de- velopment, licensing, and equitable use of new TB vaccines. However, progress was insufficient to meet global TB targets set in 2018 with disruptions caused by the pandemic and ongoing con- flicts being major contribut- ing factors.