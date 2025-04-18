TTP Trains Agents To Halt Ticket Fraud At Lagos Ports

Share

Trucks Transit Parks (TTP) Limited has trained licensed customs agents and freight forwarders on using the Ètò electronic call-up system to curb ticket racketeering and improve efficiency at Lagos ports.

The training, sponsored by the Customs Area Controller, Apapa Command, Babatunde Olomu, was held at the Customs Processing Centre (CPC) auditorium in Apapa, in collaboration with TTP.

Olomu expressed gratitude to TTP for the training and encouraged customs agents to fully utilize the knowledge gained.

He said: “I want to thank TTP for this impactful training. I encourage all customs agents to do their bookings directly. By doing so, they can take back power from unscrupulous elements who exploit their lack of knowledge by selling tickets at highly inflated prices.”

Addressing participants, the Head of Operations at TTP, Irabor Akonoman, debunked misinformation circulating among stakeholders regarding Ètò ticket pricing.

He noted: “The official price has remained the same since inception. What people are paying higher amounts for is the manipulation by racketeers.

“This training is about empowering you with practical knowledge of the booking procedures.

“When transporters make their own bookings, they will have visibility over where their trucks are, how long they have been in the system, and ensure full transparency in their operations. Licensed agents are essential gatekeepers in improving logistics efficiency at our ports.”

The Chairman of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Apapa Chapter, Eze Uchendu, called for more open-mindedness from agents to learn how to use the system, as well as accountability from terminal operators to process trucks faster and more efficiently.

The training marks a significant step forward in reforming port access procedures, enhancing transparency, and restoring confidence in Apapa and Tin Can Port operations.

TTP reaffirmed its commitment to continuous stakeholder engagement and collaborative efforts to strengthen the Ètò system for the benefit of all port users.

Also, the Chairman of the Apapa Chapter of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Emeka Chukwumalu, emphasized the urgent need to curb inflated transportation costs and improve ease of doing business at Apapa Port.

He noted that the training was designed to raise awareness among customs agents about the operations of the Ètò Call-up System through TTP.

Chukwumalu added: “We also want to brainstorm on ways to reduce the high cost of cargo transportation at Apapa Port.”

Share