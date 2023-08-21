TTP reduces truck turnaround time at port by 78.7%

Truck Transit Park (TTP) Limited said that its app, e-call up system, had helped in reducing the time spent on the port access roads by trucks by 78.7 per cent from two weeks to three days. It added that the electronic platform had been functioning efficiently, leading to quick turnaround of trucks on the port access roads despite some man made challenges.

The Managing Director of the company, Mr Jama Onwubuariri, explained that its technology, Eto, had provided significant cost savings to businesses and improving the competitiveness of the Nigerian economy within three years it commenced operations. He noted: “Our monitoring and data analytics indicate that the system is fully operational and meeting the stipulated criteria for its intended purpose. The main challenge we are currently experiencing arises from certain terminals, not accommodating an adequate number of trucks per day.

“For an efficient intake of trucks and smooth flow through the road corridor, it is essential for terminals in Apapa to process approximately 1500 trucks daily. Unfortunately, this threshold has not been met, thus leading to the observed congestion and subsequent misconceptions about the e-call up system’s effectiveness.

“We are proactively working on solutions and are in constant dialogue with terminal operators to ensure they bolster their capacities. We understand the critical importance of ensuring a smooth truck flow, and while our system is working as intended, we also believe that the overall efficiency can be enhanced when all stakeholders, including terminals, enhance their operations.”

The managing director also said that the company had helped through its scheduling system to reduce gridlock along the Apapa and Tincan port corridors. He added: “Unlike in the past where palms had to be greased before trucks could access the ports. All of these results are verifiable. With our continuous engagement with terminal operators and other relevant stakeholders, these issues would be adequately addressed and put to rest shortly.” Onwubuariri noted that more than 1.3 million port bound and non-port trucks had been processed via the Eto call-up system in the last two years. He stressed that before the advent of the NPA’s electronic call-up system in February, 2021, an average of 6,000 trucks struggled to access the port daily, noting that port access routes were persistently chaotic with the heavy gridlock spanning several kilometers across Lagos.