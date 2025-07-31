Tsunami Warnings Downgraded As Threat To N’America Recedes

Many Hawaiians heeded official advice to leave coastal areas after a powerful earthquake thousands of miles away near Russia caused tsunami waves to reach the US state and other parts of the Pacific.

But tsunami warnings have been downgraded or removed across Hawaii and the west coast of the US and Canada, as the threats of catastrophic flooding and killer waves recede.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green said he had yet to see a “wave of consequence” in the state, although crests of nearly six feet were recorded. Smaller tsunami waves hit North America’s Pacific coast.

Authorities warned people to continue to be cautious and avoid water because of the ongoing risk of strong currents, reports the BBC.

Large coastal areas of Hawaii, Alaska, California, Oregon, and Washington were still under a tsunami advisory yesterday morning, according to the National Tsunami Warning Centre (NTWC).

In many areas, however, the alert was downgraded from a warning, and advisories for southern California and the Canadian province of British Columbia were cancelled outright.

A tsunami warning indicates that widespread flooding is expected or occurring, and those near the coast should evacuate to higher ground and inland.

An advisory means there is the potential for strong currents or dangerous waves, with people urged to stay out of the water. Although residents are able to return to their homes, officials are warning that powerful currents can continue for several hours or days after the initial waves.