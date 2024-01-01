Tshisikedi Declared Winner Of DR Congo Presidential Election

Democratic Republic of Congo’s incumbent President, Felix Tshisikedi has been declared winner of the presidential election in the Central African country.

Seeking a second term bid, the 60-year-old leader of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress, received 73.34% to emerge victoriously in the election.

According to results announced in Kinshasa on December 31 by the President of the Independent National Election Commission (CENI), Denis Kadima, Tshisekedi received 13 million votes out of over 18 million valid votes cast – 43% of those registered, Kadima said.

In a statement, the main opposition candidates asked supporters to protest” and declared: ”We categorically reject the sham elections… and its results.”

Voters endured lengthy queues at numerous polling stations in the capital, Kinshasa, and other cities, with the polling stations opening approximately two hours behind schedule.

In addition, voters also elected parliamentary, provincial, and municipal representatives, with a total of around 100,000 candidates participating.