January 31, 2025
Tshego Gaelae Crowned 40th Mrs World

South African model, Tshego Gaelae has made history by winning the 40th Mrs World pageant held in Las Vegas, United States of America (USA).

Gaelae’s victory marks a significant milestone as she becomes the first Black woman to win the prestigious title.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s Ishadi Amanda emerged as the first runner-up, while Thailand’s Ploy Panperm secured the second runner-up position.

Celebrating her win, Gaelae took to her Instagram page to express her gratitude to fans and followers.

She wrote, “To God Be The Glory. Thank you so much for the love and support, I am beyond grateful and elated! My beautiful South Africa, the crown is coming home.”

READ ALSO:

The Mrs South Africa organization also hailed her achievement, saying: From Soweto to Vegas and now the World! The Crown is Coming Home! What an honour to have a South African queen as the 40th Anniversary Mrs World and the first-ever Black Mrs World.”

Gaelae’s triumph comes amid increasing competition between South Africa and Nigeria in global beauty pageants.

In November 2024, Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, made history as the first Nigerian and West African to finish as the first runner-up at Miss Universe 2024, held in Mexico City.

However, her dual South African citizenship sparked controversy, leading to her withdrawal from Miss South Africa 2024 and her subsequent participation and victory in Miss Universe Nigeria 2024.

