TSG Inaugurates New Directorates In Ondo

The Tinubu Support Group (TSG) in Ondo State has announced that Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, a former Deputy Governor, and other top politicians will serve as heads and members of directorates to help drive the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The appointments into key directorates of the organisation, the Director General of the organisation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye said it was to help in the mobilization of support for the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Adegoroye, a former Minister of Transport in a statement also named prominent politicians and technocrats to drive the group’s mobilisation efforts across the state.

The appointee included Mr. Ajibola Adetula, CEO of Afripoint Group, who will head the Directorate of Administration/Secretariat, with Ms. Taiye Ibirogba Afilaka, an accomplished administrator and agri business leader, as his deputy. Also, a former Executive Chairman of Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Govern-ment and ex-Commissioner for Public Utilities, Hon. Boye Adegbemisoye was appointed Head of the Directorate of Organisation, while Hon.

Bayo Anifowose, a former Ese Odo Local Government Chairman and current OSOPA-DEC board member, would serve as Deputy Head. In the Directorate of Finance, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, former Deputy Governor of Ondo State and two-time commissioner, was named Director.

The Directorate of Welfare and Special Interest will be led by Dr. Yemi Mahmud, a seasoned politician and former Commissioner for Women Affairs, with Erelu Modupe Martins as Deputy Director.

For the Directorate of Women Affairs, Dr. Omorinola Akinduro Olanipekun, a member of the Chartered Institute of Public Administration of Nige- ria (CIPAN) and long-time political actor, was appointed Director, with grassroots mobiliser Yeyeoge Olufunlola Oluwadare as Deputy.